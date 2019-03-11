The European Union will start to introduce a new US-style electronic travel authorisation system for people visiting from a particular set of countries, including the US, that previously had unfettered access to EU and Schengen member countries.

Visitors who have a ‘good track record’ on security issues and are not viewed as a security threat to the EU can enter without a visa.

The EU Travel Information & Authorisation System (ETIAS) is similar to the US ESTA system, which is already in use for all European visitors despite a visa-free agreement between the two sides.

ETIAS will monitor the security records and charge a fee, of just over $7 for people visiting the EU for tourism, business, medical or just in transit. After approval from the ETIAS system, visitors can stay in European countries a maximum of 90 days.

The system will not apply to people who need a Schengen visa to enter the EU.

