The verified deaths of at least 535 men, women, and children in fighting between two communities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in December may amount to crimes against humanity, the UN human rights office said on Tuesday.

The UN said in January there were credible reports of at least 890 deaths in the clashes over three days in four villages in Yumbi territory in the west of the country.

It sent a special investigative mission that found intercommunal attacks had been planned and carried out.

The fighting between Banunu and Batende communities was triggered by a dispute over the burial of a Banunu chief, the investigators found.

Batende villagers attacked with extreme violence and speed, allowing little time to escape, the UN said.