WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN says killings in DR Congo ethnic clashes may be crimes against humanity
The UN human rights office said that intercommunal violence that left at least 535 people dead in the western Democratic Republic of the Congo may amount to crimes against humanity.
UN says killings in DR Congo ethnic clashes may be crimes against humanity
Congolese people carrying their children and belongings flee from Sake on a road linking Goma and Bukavu while escaping violence in DR Congo. / Getty Images
March 12, 2019

The verified deaths of at least 535 men, women, and children in fighting between two communities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in December may amount to crimes against humanity, the UN human rights office said on Tuesday.

The UN said in January there were credible reports of at least 890 deaths in the clashes over three days in four villages in Yumbi territory in the west of the country.

It sent a special investigative mission that found intercommunal attacks had been planned and carried out.

The fighting between Banunu and Batende communities was triggered by a dispute over the burial of a Banunu chief, the investigators found. 

Batende villagers attacked with extreme violence and speed, allowing little time to escape, the UN said.

Recommended

"In some cases, witnesses report that victims were asked if they were Banunu, before they were killed. Many were killed as they tried to cross the Congo River. Others were burnt alive in their homes," a UN statement said.

"The report details horrors documented such as a two-year-old reportedly thrown into a septic tank."

More than 19,000 people were displaced, and almost 1,000 buildings, including churches, schools, and health centres, were destroyed or looted.

The report said the violence was facilitated by a lack of intervention by Congolese provincial authorities, who "appear to have failed in their responsibility to protect the population."

The violence could flare up again at any time, the investigators' report said.

The investigators only managed to reach three out of the four locations and the casualty numbers were likely to be higher than the verified figure because bodies were believed to have been thrown into the Congo River.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover