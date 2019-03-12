A total of 900 million Indians have registered to vote for the April 11 general election in seven phases. Spread over more than five weeks, the voting will continue until May 19 2019, and the counting is expected to be completed within four days, with the results scheduled to be declared on May 23.

It is typical for a democratic country of 1.3 billion to hold elections in multiple phases.

How will it take place?

The Election Commission of India (ECI), an autonomous constitutional authority, will conduct the voting process. The ECI has a staff capacity including more than 300 full-time officials who work out of its New Delhi headquarters. They work in collaboration with the local administrations of each state, assigning electoral work to five million government officials.

The competition between the parties is for 543 of the 545 seats in India's lower house of parliament, Lok Sabha.

The remaining two seats are held for the Anglo-Indian community, which traces part of its ancestry to Europeans who intermarried with Indians in the colonial era. India's president nominates these members.

What it takes to conduct such a massive election?

About 900 million eligible voters, above the age of 18, have registered for the general election that will be held next month. Five years ago, in the 2014 general election, only 553 million Indians out of 830 million came to the polls.

The number of polling stations set up for the 2019 Lok Sabha election is 1,035,918 across the country. According to ECI guidelines, no voter should be more than two kilometres away from a polling station.

In India, the minimum age to vote has been lowered from 21 to 18 through the Sixty-first Constitutional Amendment, 1988.

For such a colossal election, apart from roping in five million government officials, tens of thousands of security forces are deployed to conduct violence-free elections. They travel by foot, road, special train, helicopter, boat and sometimes elephant.

The polling stations are usually run in remote areas. More than 80,000 stations surveyed by the ECI lacked mobile connectivity. An estimated 20,000 stations were located in forest or semi-forest areas.

For just one voter, the ECI set up a polling station in the Gir forest of western Gujarat state in the 2009 general election.