The US’ Helms Burton Act, named after Republican Senator Jesse Helms (NC) and Representative Dan Burton (IN), was enacted into law in 1996 by the then-president Bill Clinton.

It is also known as the Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity (Libertad) Act of 1996. It is a US federal law that enforces the US embargo against the island nation.

The most contested part of the act is Title III. It allows US citizens who have property in Cuba confiscated by the state –– including Cuban-Americans who were not US citizens at the time of confiscation –– to file a suit in the United States against persons that may be “trafficking” in that property.

“The Cuban Government is offering foreign investors the opportunity to purchase an equity interest in, manage, or enter into joint ventures using property and assets some of which were confiscated from United States nationals,” the Act says. (Section 301, 5).

However, some say that Title III is not there to protect the interests of Americans, whether born in the US or naturalised. They say that the threat of US lawsuits is a deterrent from international companies from doing business in Cuba.

The Act allows the president to suspend the lawsuit provisions for up to six months: “If the President takes action ... to suspend the economic embargo of Cuba, the President shall immediately so notify the Congress. The President shall report to the Congress no less frequently than every 6 months thereafter, until he submits a determination ... that a democratically elected government in Cuba is in power, on the progress being made by Cuba toward the establishment of such a democratically elected government.” (Section 204, d, 4, 1)

“Title III has never gone into effect because ever since it was enacted, Presidents Trump, Obama, Bush, and Clinton suspended it every six months, citing the US national interest,” the Cuba Research Center President Phil Peters writing for the Cuba Standard notes.

This might finally change with President Donald Trump. The State Department, on January 16, 2019, made a statement saying it would suspend Article III for 45 days only (starting on February 1), in order to conduct “a careful review”.