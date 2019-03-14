Prince Khaled bin Farhan, 41, has lived in exile in Germany for over a decade. He and his family live under the protection of Germany and have German citizenship.

He left Saudi Arabia in 2007 after he was warned about an arrest warrant with his name on it.

Prince Khaled has long been critical of the Saudi monarchy and has advocated for reforms in Saudi Arabia.

The exiled Saudi prince spoke to The Independent announcing that he is starting a Europe-based opposition movement to counter the regime’s undemocratic rule.

The opposition group, The Freedom Movement of Arabian Peninsula People, will work towards changing the regime in Saudi Arabia into a constitutional monarchy.

Prince Khaled argues that the country should hold elections to appoint a prime minister and the long-standing violations of human rights need to be addressed.

The movement will provide people who flee Saudi Arabia with lawyers, translators, and access to media to assist them in seeking asylum in Europe.

“We need a new system in Saudi Arabia like other democracies, where the people have the right to elect a government, to create a new Saudi Arabia,” Prince Khaled told The Independent.

“We have a vision for the judicial system, for human rights and accountability, but right now we need to focus on the constitution and on activism to help Saudis in Europe.”