UK's well-known broadcasting corporation BBC and Daily Mirror came under fire after they failed to call the New Zealand massacre as terror attacks.

A terrorist attack on two New Zealand mosques took the lives of 50 worshippers on Friday and left dozens more wounded after a white supremacist opened fire and live-streamed the shootings.

BBC was unable to name the Christchurch mosque attacks as "terror attacks" but mainly said "Christchurch mosque shootings".

However, BBC had called the 2017 Westminster attack, "Westminster Terror Attack".

In a terrorist attack in March 2017, Khalid Masood, 52, killed four people on Westminster Bridge when he mowed pedestrians down, before stabbing a police officer who was on duty in front of parliament.

Meanwhile, British daily newspaper Daily Mirror published a childhood photo of Brenton Harrison, the terrorist who carried out the attacks, calling him "an angelic boy."

"Boy who grew into an evil far-right mass killer as 49 murdered at prayers," Daily Mirror wrote.