As mega-mining corporations and major landowners push to takeover their lands and resources, the indigenous communities in the north of Argentina have been responding with both resilience and an extraordinary resistance to maintain their way of life.

Jujuy, the most northern province of Argentina, which is bordered by Chile and Bolivia, is home to the largest number of state-recognised autonomous indigenous communities in the country – more than 180. While state recognition places the communities in better areas than in other parts of the country, the reality of Jujuy’s social, political and economic environment does exactly the opposite.

Jujuy, especially in its power structures, has a conservative, racist and feudal society, and the indigenous, which make up more than 75,000 people in the communities, but actually compose at least 50 percent of the population if race is taken into account, have had to deal with this society from the beginning of the colonisation of America until the present.

In the early 1930s, mining enterprises were introduced, and for the indigenous people, this meant a drastic change in their way of living. The small colonial villages of the Puna, and their simple ways of life were mostly modified by digging and shoveling for the mining companies. By the 1950s, foundries were built in towns such as Palpala and Abra Pampa. Rocks from the mines started to be processed and molten to extract lead, silver, sulfur and other metals, with no regard paid to the contamination involved in these processes.

After it closed in the 1980s, a mining company named Metal Huasi left more than 60,000 tonnes of processed and unprocessed lead and other minerals behind, literally in the middle of the town. The contamination resulted in 80 percent of children in Abra Pampa having lead in their bloodstreams, as proven by blood tests conducted by the government in the early 2000s.

While the authorities removed these toxic mineral remains by 2010, no one paid attention to those affected by lead poisoning and the diseases related to it. From spontaneous abortions, to birth defects and malformations, blindness, retardation, saturnism, lung, kidney and digestive problems, to high rates of cancer, no one ever even received aspirin, not to mention specific treatments for lead poisoning.

The origin of the name Kolla comes from the Spanish-isation of the Quechua word “Qullasuyo,” which was the name of the southern province of the Inca empire, that extended from the north of present-day Bolivia, all the way down to the northern centre of current Argentina.