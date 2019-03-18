Long before the starting session of the German Islam Conference (GIC), German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer had announced that he wished that Muslims should take part in shaping what he called a “German Islam” or an Islam “from Germany and for Germany”.

Among the popular political slogans in Germany when it comes to Muslims, such as parallel societies, foreign infiltration, oppression of women, forced marriage and extremism, the term “German Islam” might be for the first time directly targeting the religion of Islam, symbolic of a new state approach towards Muslim life in Germany.

In an exclusive Interview with TRT World, Bulent Ucar, Professor of the Islamic Theology Chair at the University of Osnabruck, supported Seehofer by suggesting that the “Muslim practice of belief” has to regrow from a “German context” to be able to say that Islam has really arrived in Germany, implying that the existing context, especially the Turkish context, is considered a threat or at least an obstacle to Germany’s policies for Muslims.

Yet with little information on what Seehofer means by “German Islam”, the idea of a nationalised version of the Islamic religion met a unified opposition from Muslim groups. Secretary of the Islamic Council for Germany (Islamrat) Murat Gumus, told TRT World that “such constructs were rejected” and he believes that “there is no national Islam”. Indeed, despite the growing efforts of Muslim communities, the standard German citizen has a suspicious or at least mystified perception of Muslims - a view that is influenced strongly by local German and at times bizarre news coverage. Mosque communities, with their origins in Turkey, the Middle East and the Balkans, pray and preach in their mother tongue, which is why there is a strong sympathy to the idea of “Germanising” Muslim communities.

Thriving Islamophobia in Germany

The session of the German Islam Conference took place in December 2018 and was hosted by Seehofer as an opening pitch for a platform ostensibly aiming to bring Muslim community and government representatives together. Obviously, it was no hindrance for Seehofer, from the Bavarian sister party of Angela Merkel’s CDU, that he had previously said “Islam does not belong to Germany”.

Twelve years after the first session of the German Islam Conference, pork sausage was once again served during the meeting. Be it a clumsy oversight or lack of care for Muslims’ dietary rules, other than media outlets, no great protests from Muslim groups were heard, probably because there were larger problems to worry about.

For years, hatred against the Muslim presence in Germany and discrimination has been accompanied by a stark increase in severe physical attacks on mosques and Muslim individuals.

Also not fitting into the pattern of the promised “stronger partnership” between Islamic communities and the government was the attack by German politicians and the media on the largest Islamic organisation in Germany, which is responsible for more than 800 mosques: Just before the gathering of the GIC, German politicians accused the Turkish DITIB of “spying”, saying it promoted a “backward” Islam, functioning as the “extended arm of Turkey’s President Erdogan”, as well as levelling accusations of tax evasion. However, none of the accusations led to a lawsuit or a conviction in front of a court.

Germany selecting “compliant” representatives for Muslims

Bulent Ucar, who enjoys a strong backing by the German government when it comes to introducing official projects to the Muslim communities, was appointed by Seehofer as a keynote speaker at the German Islam Conference.