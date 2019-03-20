President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday inaugurated Europe's biggest theme park in capital Ankara.

"Ankapark will have major contributions to our city," President Erdogan said during the opening ceremony of the landmark project, which is also called Wonderland Eurasia.

He said the project will increase the brand value of Ankara and visitors will enjoy the park free of charge until the evening of March 31.

"Ankapark, with individually designed 1,217 amusement attractions, also hosts the world's second biggest fountain, which can reach 120 metres [around 394 feet] in height," he said.