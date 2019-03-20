An Indian court on Wednesday acquitted four Hindu men accused of bombing a train between India and Pakistan in 2007 that killed 68 people, mostly Pakistanis, citing a lack of evidence, defence lawyers said.

Pakistan's acting foreign secretary immediately described the ruling as a "travesty of justice."

The ruling comes weeks after a sharp escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan after a suicide car bomb in Kashmir killed over 40 Indian paramilitary police.

India says Pakistan-based and proscribed militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed was responsible for the attack.

'Dreadful terrorist act'

The court in the northern state of Haryana gave its verdict after dismissing a petition filed last week by the daughter of a Pakistani victim who wanted to get her statement recorded as a witness.

"Prosecution has failed to prove the case so the court acquitted all of them," lawyer Mukesh Garg told reporters outside the court. "The court first rejected the application from a Pakistani lady."

One of those declared not guilty is Swami Aseemanand, a self-styled Hindu holy man and former member of the far-right organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (or RSS), the parent of India's ruling party.

Aseemanand was jailed in 2010 after admitting his involvement in the attack on the train near Panipat, a city about 100 km north of Delhi. He later said he had been tortured to give a false statement.