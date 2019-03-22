An elite girls school in New Zealand's biggest city Auckland is changing its uniform policy, after facing criticism for considering the Muslim headscarf a violation of its dress code.

A teacher at Diocesan School for Girls, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that ahead of the change two Muslim students were told visible religious items were against school policy.

He said the school was not being inclusive, especially in the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attack that had led to national calls to support the Muslim community.

The principal of the private Anglican school, Heather McRae, on Thursday said the school community could propose changes to the uniform. McRae on Friday posted on the school's Facebook page that the community's response to the policy forbidding students from wearing hijabs had been overwhelming: "We value the views of our community, we have listened and are reviewing our uniform policy," she said.

"Any girl or person who wants to show their respect for Muslim families affected in Christchurch by wearing a hijab to school on this day is most welcome to do so," McRae said.

"Along with all New Zealanders, we were devastated by the events last Friday and we are thinking of the Muslim community in Christchurch and those families suffering loss."

The school observed two minutes silence on Friday afternoon as New Zealanders joined the country's Muslim community in praying for the victims of the March 15 attack that killed 50 worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch.

Change follows earlier concern

The policy change at the Diocesan School for Girls comes after students and teachers questioned the ban following the mosque attacks.

A teacher, who spoke to TRT World and does not wish to be named, said a colleague had raised concerns that the extant policy prevented some of the school’s Muslim students from wearing headscarfs.

Two of the students who enquired about wearing the hijab were told it was against school policy. They raised it with their teacher, who wasn’t aware the policy existed.

“Then we had an announcement saying there was a staff briefing,” said the teacher.

In that briefing, he says McRae told staff the policy was not something new, and that she expected them to enact it.

“She said ‘and of course, you’ve all signed onto this. I want you to support this position, not oppose it.’”

He says the teachers were stunned by the announcement from McRae.

“There was just silence. I got the feeling that people were shocked this was a thing.”

Religious or cultural items were not to be visible

Staff were told the school dress code only allowed for small religious or cultural items such as crosses to be worn underneath the students’ uniforms and not to be visible. Hence, the headscarf would violate that rule.

McRae did not respond to TRT World's repeated requests for a comment, but Friday's change in policy would be welcomed by those affected.

In a statement ahead of the revision to the headscarf ban, the school released a statement saying, “Our uniform policy is developed to help create a sense of oneness and family and is worn with pride by our students.”