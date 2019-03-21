Former Brazilian President Michel Temer was arrested on Thursday on corruption charges, a dramatic development in a sprawling graft probe that has roiled Latin America's largest nation and shows no sign of slowing.

Prosecutors in Rio de Janerio said Judge Marcelo Breitas had issued an arrest order for the ex-president as well as former Cabinet minister and Temer ally Moreira Franco and eight others.

According to the allegation, construction company Engevix paid Temer bribes in exchange for a contract to build a nuclear power plant in the city of Angra dos Reis in the southern part of Rio de Janeiro state.

Prosecutors said in a statement that one Engevix executive said in a plea bargain testimony that he paid more than $300,000 in 2014 to a company owned by a close Temer associate, Col. Joao Baptista Lima Filho. An arrest warrant was also issued for Lima Filho.

"This is a criminal organisation that has been up until now led by Michel Temer," Fabiana Schneider, one of the prosecutors, told reporters.

The case is one of 10 criminal investigations into Temer, a career politician known for his ability to wheel and deal behind the scenes in the capital of Brasilia.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

In his arrest order, Breitas wrote that arresting Temer was necessary to make sure he didn't destroy evidence.

"It is evident the total lack of foundations for the arrest, which serves only to display the former president as a trophy to those that, under the pretext of fighting corruption, mock the basic rules of the constitution," Temer lawyer Eduardo Pizarro Carnelos said in a statement.

Brazil-based independent journalist, Michael Fox has more on the investigation.