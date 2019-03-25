Russian election interference, even the alleged hacking, and distribution of Democratic party emails in 2016 were totally uncool. But the reason it was uncool is not because of the effect it had on Hillary Clinton’s presidential prospects. The reason it was uncool is that it put civilians in the crosshairs of an ongoing, long-running and more-or-less undeclared cyberwar between the United States and Russia.

What Russian election interference requires is not some Republican G-man, Mueller, coming to the rescue of the US Constitution or whatever. The US Constitution is not going to cut it this time, as it was written by people for whom broadband communication was a letter carried on horseback, and for whom the Russian Empire, then under the rule of Catherine the Great, was irrelevant. Catherine the Great was not particularly concerned about the US Constitution either.

There are some problems that the United States cannot solve on its own, and Russian election interference is one of them. Unlike Trump, Mueller did indict last year members of the Russian intelligence unit deemed responsible for using social media to target the brains of American voters.

Congress passed stricter sanctions on Russian oligarchs. In general, diplomatic relations between the countries have become even more grim, especially regarding the question of whether the two countries will annihilate each other with nuclear weapons.

However, as Putin said out loud to nervous laughter, in a nuclear war, millions of vaporized Russians can expect to receive their reward in heaven. Vice President Mike Pence probably thinks the same thing, as he and other evangelicals yearn for the sweet release of the rapture. That the world’s two biggest nuclear arsenals are under the command of apocalyptic death cultists is, well, it is also seriously uncool.

And messing with each others’ political processes does not make the world safer, nor does it respect the sovereignty of individual human minds trying to make sense of a complex, confusing and threatening world. Even if Mueller decided to personally lead Trump out of the White House in shackles, this would do nothing to rewrite the rules of cyberwar in a way that makes civilians off limits to state-sponsored attacks.

Cyberwar is a real thing, however, and countries are constantly testing the limits of what they can get away with. The 2016 US election was an example of Russia doing just that, without understanding what it would do.

The same goes for the US and Stuxnet, the worm that caused Iranian nuclear centrifuges to break. That sort of code, of course, could conceivably be put to far more nefarious purposes. Why not make a civilian nuclear power plant meltdown? What’s stopping anybody besides money and means?

The world needs an international convention on the rules of cyberwar. No country needs to admit to its strengths or weaknesses, but just agree that some targets should be off limits, just as other conventions keep hospitals, refugees and aid workers off limits.

An international cyber war convention could say the same for civilian social media networks, email accounts and chat messages. Prohibiting the targeting of political dissidents, a favourite habit of certain countries, would also be wise. Those are just some suggestions.

But writing these rules is the task of a more responsible international community that the one we have today. Following them and enforcing them is another matter, but as of now, we don’t even have a document telling us what is right and wrong and why. Mueller’s report was never going to form the basis of a new branch of international law, but that’s what the world needs.