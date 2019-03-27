European Union lawmakers on Thursday will vote on a proposal to ban 10 single-use plastics, including plates, cutlery and straws, putting a greater burden on manufacturers to recycle in an effort to clear up ocean pollution.

Scientists estimate eight to 12 million tonnes of plastic end up in the world's oceans every year.

EU states would be obliged to recycle 90 percent of plastic bottles by 2025 and producers to help cover costs of waste management.

The bloc says it's only banning products that have biodegradable alternative.