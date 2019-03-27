WORLD
Can EU end single-use plastics?
Members of the European Parliament seek to curb plastics waste, targeting in particular single-use plastic litter that is polluting Europe's beaches and seas.
Campaigners from Greenpeace deposit a sculpture called 'Don't Lose Your Bottle' by artist Lulu Quinn at the Home Office for the attention of Environment Secretary Michael Gove in London, Britain, February 25, 2019. / Reuters
March 27, 2019

European Union lawmakers on Thursday will vote on a proposal to ban 10 single-use plastics, including plates, cutlery and straws, putting a greater burden on manufacturers to recycle in an effort to clear up ocean pollution.

Scientists estimate eight to 12 million tonnes of plastic end up in the world's oceans every year.

EU states would be obliged to recycle 90 percent of plastic bottles by 2025 and producers to help cover costs of waste management.

The bloc says it's only banning products that have biodegradable alternative.

But it is debatable whether the industry is ready.

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
