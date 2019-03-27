HUDAIDA, Yemen — Until June 2018, Mohammed Qasim worked as a fisherman in Mandhar village on the outskirts of Yemen's Hudaida city. The war however reached his doorstep with the Saudi-led coalition forces bombing his neighbourhood.

Qasim fled his village along with his wife and three children.

“We did not take anything with us, we only were thinking how to reach a safe area. We felt happy when we arrived to the city,” Qasim’s wife Noureyah told TRT World.

Soon after taking refuge in Hudaida, Qasim learnt all the oshas - the houses made of straw and clay - in his village, including his own, were burnt to the ground.

“It was the first day of Eid when we fled our house," Noureyah recalled. "We are in a permanent grief ever since.”

Qasim scraped together some work with his friend, a fellow fisherman, and both started selling fish in Hudaida.

But fishing in the sea involved grave dangers, as the airstrikes targeted fishermen, she said, adding that only the most desperate and hungry ones risked sailing in the waters of Red Sea.

“My husband sailed in Al Mihwat area and he sold his stock in the nearby fish market.”

On August 3, 2018, the fish market was hit by an alleged Saudi-led airstrike, killing at least 20 civilians, including Qasim.

“I heard the explosion and half an hour later a neighbour came to me shouting ‘Qasim is dead'," Noureyah said.

She rushed to the market and found a dead body with its limbs missing. She was told that the dismembered corpse was her husband's.

“I couldn't recognise him. They left nothing of him," she said. "My children suffered from psychological trauma and they refuse to believe their father is no more. They cried for several weeks.”

Children as breadwinner

With Qasim gone, his 11-year-old son Mohammed Amin became the breadwinner for the family.