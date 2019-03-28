TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan says West, US responsible for currency fluctuations
Turkey's president is accusing the West, particularly the US, of manipulating lira rates ahead of nationwide local elections on Sunday.
Erdogan says West, US responsible for currency fluctuations
Exchange rate fluctuations are an operation by the West, particularly the US, to paint Turkey into a corner, President Erdogan said on Thursday, March 28, 2019. / Reuters
March 28, 2019

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said the West, particularly the United States, was trying to make things difficult for Turkey before Sunday's nationwide local elections.

Exchange rate fluctuations are an operation by the West, particularly the US, to paint Turkey into a corner, the president said in a televised interview.

Such attempts to manipulate exchange rates are a political imposition before the looming local polls, he added.

At the national level, the governing AK Party has built its electoral success over the last decade and a half on Turkey's strong economic growth under Erdogan who has been in power for 16 years first as premier and then as president.

Turkey has to cut interest rates - Erdogan

Erdogan on Thursday also said Turkey has to cut interest rates or the problem with high inflation will persist.

The president said banks were playing a game on the Turkish lira ahead of Sunday's local elections. He added that Turkey needed to "discipline speculators in the market."

Recommended

Erdogan also said interest rates were Turkey's main issue and inflation would begin to fall as interest rates were cut.

Central bank reassures investors

Turkey's central bank on Thursday sought to reassure investors over its foreign currency reserves after the sharpest drop in the local lira since a spat with the United States triggered a currency crisis last year.

The lira slid nearly 6 percent last Friday. After recovering losses early this week, the lira fell again around 5 percent to 5.59 against the dollar on Thursday morning.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya said the bank continues to implement its reserve-building policy.

"Although reserves may fluctuate due to periodic factors, there has been a consistent uptrend in reserves in the medium term," Cetinkaya said.

He said gross reserves had increased across all items by $4.3 billion and by March 27 reached $96.7 billion.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda