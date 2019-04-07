A civilian has been killed on Saturday during protests in Omdurman, the twin city of Sudan's capital Khartoum, state news agency SUNA and a doctors' committee said.

SUNA said civilians and policemen were injured in the demonstrations, citing police reports.

Thousands of Sudanese protesters clashed with security forces outside President Omar al Bashir's residence in central Khartoum on Saturday in what appeared to be the biggest demonstration in months of protest against his 30-year rule, witnesses said.

Security forces fired tear gas at stone-throwing demonstrators and tried to disperse the crowd, which had responded to a call by activists trying to increase pressure on Bashir to step down.

They waved Sudanese flags and chanted slogans demanding "freedom, peace and justice" as they gathered outside the gates of the compound, guarded by army soldiers, that also houses the defence ministry, army command and security headquarters.

By the evening, the clashes subsided as security forces pulled back, allowing the thousands still gathered to remain outside the compound. Witnesses said young demonstrators sang nationalist songs and danced for joy. Some said they would stay until Bashir stepped down.

Bashir has refused to step down, saying his opponents need to seek power through the ballot box.

"Today, we won and we are confident that the regime will fall," said Mohamed Saleh, a 63-year-old university professor who estimated the crowd to be at more than 100,000 people.

An independent estimate for the number of protesters was not immediately available. But witnesses said the protest appeared to be larger than previous ones.

"There are crowds as far as the eye can see," one witness told Reuters.