As of Sunday, at least 847 people had been reported killed by the storm, the flooding it caused and heavy rains before it hit.

Following is an outline of the disaster, according to government and United Nations officials.

Mozambique

Cyclone Idai landed on the night of March 14 near the port city of Beira, bringing heavy winds and rains. Two major rivers, the Buzi and the Pungue, burst their banks, submerging entire villages and leaving bodies floating in the water.

People killed: 602

People injured: 1,641

Houses damaged or destroyed: 239,682

Crops damaged: 715,378 hectares

People affected: 1.85 million

Confirmed cholera cases: 2,424

Confirmed cholera deaths: 5

Zimbabwe