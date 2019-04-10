Children of Gaza: the things they do
Braving all the odds in what's known as an open air prison, the children of this besieged city are expressing themselves in every possible way. TRT World captures some moments of joy and innocence.
Belal Khaled
April 10, 2019

The children of Gaza all have inspiring stories, words and moments to share. Grown up in a humanitarian crisis locked off from the world for the last 12 years, the Palestinian children still exude remarkable confidence in themselves.

Many of them don’t have access to clean water, electricity, and don’t have the freedom to travel as a result of the Israeli siege that's been deemed illegal by the international community, sharing their childhood innocence and dreams.

TRT Arabi's senior videographer Belal Khaled captured some of the moments who was on the field in Gaza covering the Great March of Return.  

"I am Malak (Angel). I am13 years old from Nahr al Bared from the city of Khan Younis. I go to a Hayat school for refugees, my average grade in school is 95 percent and I don't miss a day of school. I play with my friends until the sun sets and my dream to become an Arabic teacher."

- undefined

"I am Omar and this is my sister Lama. We come to the seaside every Thursday with dad so we can go on the rides and look at the sea"

- undefined
"Today is our day off, and we love to come to the beach and stand on top of Gaza, so we can see the people and city from the top"

"I am Said (left) and this is Ali (right). I am happy and this horse take us wherever we want to go and that's why we love this horse"

- undefined

"I am Amira and I am12 years old from Gaza. I have lived in the house behind me all my life with my uncle's family. We came today to celebrate my cousin Walid’s birthday, on this rubble because we don't have a house to live in anymore."

- undefined

Hey mister, why don't you take a picture of me?"

- Asks a child on one of the streets of Gaza
