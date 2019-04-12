Sudan's Defence Minister Awad Ibn Auf has stepped down as leader of the new Military Transitional Council, he said, a day after ousting President Omar al Bashir.

Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan will be the new head of the transitional council, Ibn Auf said in a speech broadcast on state TV on Friday.

State television showed army general Abdel Fattah Burhan being sworn in, not long after Defence Minister Ibn Auf announced he was stepping down as transitional leader.

Ibn Auf said he took the decision to step down in order to preserve the unity of the armed forces.

The Sudanese group spearheading a nationwide protest movement described a decision by the head of a newly formed military council to step down on Friday as a "victory" for the people.

"The stepping down of General Awad Ibn Auf is a victory of the people's will," the Sudanese Professionals Association said.

Meanwhile, sixteen people were killed by "live ammunition", with 20 wounded in Khartoum during ongoing protests over the past two days, according to a statement on Friday by Sudan's police spokesman General Hashim Abdelrahim.

The new military rulers vowed earlier on Friday to open a dialogue with all political groups on forming a civilian government as protesters railed against their seizure of power after removing president Bashir.

But the military council warned it would tolerate no breaches of security after protesters defied a night-time curfew to keep up a sit-in demanding immediate civilian rule.

TRT World speaks with political analyst Muhammad Elamin.

The head of the council's political committee, Lieutenant General Omar Zain al Abideen, confirmed that Bashir who had ruled the country for 30 years and was one of Africa's longest-serving leaders remained in custody.

But he said the council would never extradite him, or any other Sudanese, despite a long-standing arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Bashir on charges of genocide and war crimes.

The military council appealed for financial aid from regional peers to tackle a worsening economic crisis.

"We want your donations as we have some economic issues," Abideen, told Arab and African diplomats in a televised meeting, citing "a shortage of essential items like flour and fuel."

TRT World 's Arabella Munro reports.

Protesters ask army transfer power

Earlier, the main protest organising group rejected the transitional military council's promise to set up a civilian government and hand over power to an elected president within two years.

"Our demands are clear, just and legitimate, but the coupists [the regime's security committee] ... are not capable of creating change, and they do not have the safety and stability to stay in power," the Sudanese Professionals Association said in a statement.

"This is not to mention the peaceful demands of handing over power to a transitional civilian government as one of the conditions that needs to be implemented."

Protests continue

Protesters held mass demonstrations for four months demanding Bashir's overthrow, defying repeated deadly attempts to crush them by riot police and the feared intelligence services.

But when the ouster was finally announced on Thursday in an address to the nation by the defence minister, it was met not with joy but anger.

Protest leaders dismissed the transitional military council as the "same old faces" from the old regime, which had led the country into multiple conflicts and worsening poverty and social inequality.