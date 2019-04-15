Jakarta, Indonesia - In the months leading to the April 2017 race for governor in Jakarta, incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, also known as Ahok, looked unbeatable.

At least two surveys showed the ally of President Joko Widodo had approval ratings at around 70 percent, with no serious challenger in sight. As the deadline for filing out nominations approached, his opponents had to scramble to make sure they were in on time.

Then the first round of voting in February 2017 came, Ahok emerged on top in a three-way race. But by the second round two months later, his numbers had collapsed and he lost to Anies Baswedan by a margin of 16 percent.

Analysts attributed Ahok’s defeat to several elements including his personal likability, electoral alliances and identity politics. They said some of those same factors could come in play once again in the April 17 presidential contest, delivering an upset win to opposition candidate, Prabowo Subianto, over the incumbent president, who is also known as Jokowi. Prabowo is an ally of Anies.

The are 193 million eligible voters in Indonesia, and an estimated 70 percent are expected to turn out on Wednesday.

'Positive change'

In an interview with TRT World, Ledia Hanifa Ustadzah, a spokesperson for Prabowo, expressed confidence that he would win, saying the opposition leader has the momentum.

“There is a big difference between 2014 and this year. More people are rallying to support Mr Prabowo, because they want change, and that they believe he will bring positive change for them,” she said, citing internal polling that shows a “significant increase” in Prabowo’s electability.

Recently, Prabowo’s campaign said that his electability has increased to 62 percent against Jokowi’s 38 percent. Those results were disputed by Jokowi’s campaign.

In contrast, another survey cited by the Jakarta Post, showed Jokowi’s electability at 56.8 percent against the former general’s 37 percent between April 5 and 8.

The 2019 race is a replay of the 2014 elections, when Jokowi narrowly defeated Prabowo.

“We believe that Mr Prabowo will win in the election this time,” Ledia, who is a member of Indonesia’s House of Representatives, said, adding that the opposition candidate is strongest in Jakarta and West Java. The current governor of Jakarta, Anies is an ally of Prabowo.

Ledia also predicted that a large number of undecided voters will support Prabowo.

“They will decide in the last three days before the elections. And the last debate on Saturday is boosting the preference of the undecided voters in our favour,” she said. “So the last three days are very crucial.”

It's about the economy