On Wednesday, March 6 this year, the United Nations opened a formal inquiry into the use of police violence against France for their treatment of the Yellow Vest protestors.

The UN High Commissioner on Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet and former Chilean president, compared the use of force in France to that seen in protests in Sudan and Haiti.

She said, “in income, wealth, access to resources and access to justice constitute fundamental challenges to the principles of equality, dignity and human rights for every human being.”

She also urged the government to continue an open dialogue with the protestors.

The Yellow Vests have been protesting for more than 23 weeks on issues related to economic and political rights and have been met mainly with violent retaliation from armed forces.

Amnesty International issued a statement late last year highlighting, “Police used rubber bullets, sting-ball grenades and tear gas against largely peaceful protesters who did not threaten public order and the organisation has documented numerous instances of excessive use of force by police.”

Injuries recorded include loss of limbs, damage and complete loss of sight, deafness, facial disfigurement, amongst many others. As of December 2018, approximately 1,500 people were injured, 50 seriously.

More recent, but conservative, estimates from the government put the number at 1,700 with an additional 1,000 police officers injured since the protests began. The French government's numbers have not been independently verified.

Different local organisations put the number of injured at between 2,000 and 3,000.

A childcare worker from Normandy, north of Paris, explains how her two sons have been permanently damaged by the police during the protests. Not only have they suffered severe physical damage permanently disabling them but she says, “The physical damage was acute, but so is the psychological damage. Any noise makes me jump now, even the sound of a plastic bottle being crushed. I can’t look at images of the police on TV. My son has holes in his forehead; he can’t look at his mutilated hand. My other son will have shrapnel in his body for life as it’s too dangerous to remove all of it. We feel totally alone. We haven’t heard from the state. It’s as if we don’t exist.”

Despite launching investigations into allegations of abuse and brutality, the response from the French government has been relatively weak.

French government representative Benjamin Grievaux responds to the UN High Commissioner, “We have always been extremely clear about it. Every time it was necessary, investigations were launched. It is surprising, however, to find us listed between Venezuela and Haiti, where there have been deaths.”

Problematic culture

More surprising still is the representative of one of the leading democracies in the world implies that only if death is the outcome, is a human rights abuse investigation necessary.