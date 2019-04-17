A small but vocal group of educated-stupid neoconservative scribblers has declared that Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar is responsible for dividing the Democratic Party by making “controversial” statements about September 11.

It is well overdue for the Democratic party to call out Never-Trump neocons and their pearl-clutching concern trolling.

In a just and good universe, one we do not inhabit, the neoconservative responses to Omar’s outspokenness would be the last straw. On March 23, weeks ago, Omar described the September 11 attacks as “some people did something” which resulted in the erosion of civil liberties for Americans, especially Muslim Americans.

Conservatives pounced on the apparent lack of recognition of the monumental crime while remaining mute on the matter of civil liberties in Muslim communities.

Of course, what they really don’t like is the speaker, a black, Muslim woman and refugee, and not the words she used. President Donald Trump, true to form, appointed himself ring-leader of the racist incitement against the freshman representative.

Omar is not dividing Democrats by having the audacity to exist. What is dividing the party is the cynical, even cowardly, short-sightedness of the Democratic leadership, that has repeatedly offered a snivelling or lukewarm defence of Omar. Meanwhile, on Friday, Trump decided to post to his Twitter feed images of the attack alongside Omar saying “some people did something”.

“Since the President’s tweet Friday, I have experienced an increase in direct threats on my life—many directly referencing or replying to the President’s video,” Omar said in a statement on Sunday, also posted to Twitter. “We are all Americans. This is endangering lives. It has to stop."

Trump on Monday was unapologetic about the consequences of his tweet, when a reporter for local ABC station KSTP asked him if he had any “second thoughts” about sending it, considering it had led to death threats.

“No, not at all,” Trump replied. “Look she’s been very disrespectful to this country. She’s been very disrespectful, frankly, to Israel. She’s somebody that doesn’t really understand life, real life, what it's all about. It's unfortunate. She's got a way about her that's very bad for our country. I think she’s extremely unpatriotic and extremely disrespectful to our country.”

Note that Trump did not, as is his habit, reject the premise that he had encouraged death threats against Omar. Indeed, he accepted it and remained unapologetic. The leader of Democrats in the lower chamber of US Congress, California Representative Nancy Pelosi, issued a statement in response to Omar saying she had been put in danger by the president’s tweets.

“Following the president’s tweet, I spoke with the Sergeant-at-Arms to ensure that Capitol Police are conducting a security assessment to safeguard Congresswoman Omar, her family and her staff. They will continue to monitor and address the threats she faces,” Pelosi said.

“The president’s words weigh a ton, and his hateful and inflammatory rhetoric creates real danger. President Trump must take down his disrespectful and dangerous video.”

Pelosi has a lot to deal with as Speaker of the House, and the president encouraging death threats against one of her colleagues is just one problem among many. It is also not clear what she can do to fix this problem. Pelosi could, of course, start by refraining from referring to the most progressive members of the Democratic caucus as being “like five people”.