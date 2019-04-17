Restructuring Internet traffic will disconnect Russian Internet from the World Wide Web and minimise the transfer of data from Russian Internet users abroad. Internet providers and telecom operators will be required to install special equipment that will both filter traffic and restrict access to “resources with prohibited information”, i.e. blocking websites.

For several years, Russian authorities have been trying to figure out how to protect themselves from mass protests coordinated over the Internet. It all started after the “Arab Spring” when thousands of Russians protested in Bolotnaya Square when Vladimir Putin was elected on a third term as president.

When anti-government protests erupted on Russia’s autonomous Ingushetia in October 2018, authorities did something they had never done before, cut mobile Internet service in the entire region. It sounds exactly like something straight out of George Orwell’s nightmarish Nineteen Eighty-Four, in which the state wants to shape reality and “truth”. It appears that Russian security services have been given new powers to crack down on so-called ‘thought crime’, in the name of protecting the public from ‘external cyber-attacks’.

We can rest assured that Kremlinists will adhere to even minor rules. Internet service providers blocked more than 4,000 extremist websites within two years after the Russian government published a blacklist. Roskomnadzor typically either receives instructions from government bodies or enforces censorship of illegal content. If a media outlet receives two warnings within a year, Roskomnadzor has the power to appeal for a court to shut down the institution.

Some see the new law as a first stage towards creating a Chinese-style firewall, as Russia’s censorship is closely aligned with the Chinese model. The Internet will always exist in China, but citizens can only surf it through a government-approved filter. Both these governments have been actively using their power over the Internet to silence criticism, stifle activism and punish anyone whom they see as a threat to their preservation.

China has a national system of filtering and blocking resources and services objectionable to the ruling Communist Party. However, one can hardly reproduce the Chinese model in Russia, as there are massive differences in terms of political culture, technology, and economic opportunities.

For now, the Kremlin believes that there is no need to shut down the entire Internet to suppress political dissent in Russia, but it is easier and wiser to merely filter content.