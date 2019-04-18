Gunmen shot dead at least 14 passengers in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan Province on Thursday morning, an official and local media said.

The gruesome incident — latest in a fresh flare-up of violence — took place on a main highway that connects Pakistan's commercial capital Karachi to southwestern strategic Gwadar port.

Unidentified assailants in camouflage uniform intercepted five to six passenger buses, Gwadar’s Deputy Commissioner retired Capt. Muhammad Waseem told reporters.

The heavily-armed assailants, according to local broadcaster Dawn News that quoted unnamed security sources, first offloaded the passengers and then took 16 with them after checking their identification in remote Buzi Top area.

At least 14 were killed by the gunmen while two managed to escape and reached a nearby security check post. Security forces rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the area hospital.

Syed Ali Shah joins TRT World and reports on the latest developments.

Security forces have launched an investigation into the incident, including the possible motive, which might be sectarian or linguistic.