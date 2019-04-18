WORLD
3 MIN READ
Protests continue in Sudan demanding civilian rule
Huge crowds of protesters massed again outside Sudan's army headquarters one week after the military ousted veteran leader Omar al Bashir.
Protests continue in Sudan demanding civilian rule
Protesters wave Sudanese flags, hold banners and chant slogans during a demonstration in front of the defence ministry in Khartoum, Sudan. April 18, 2019. / Reuters
April 18, 2019

Tens of thousands of people headed to a sit-in outside Sudan's Defence Ministry on Thursday to demand that a transitional military council hand power to civilians.

Protesters chanted "Freedom and revolution are the choice of the people" and "Civilian rule, the civilian rule." 

Witnesses said that every road leading to the protest site was full of people as crowds of demonstrators converged outside the complex in central Khartoum.

Demonstrations took place as the new rulers announced the arrests of former president Omar al Bashir's two brothers on corruption charges.

Bashir's brothers under arrest

Recommended

Military council spokesman Gen. Shams Eddin Kabashi was quoted by the official SUNA news agency as saying that Abdullah and Abbas al Bashir were taken into custody, without providing additional details or saying when it happened.

The arrests were part of a broad sweep against officials and supporters of the former government.

The Sudanese military ousted Omar al Bashir last week, after four months of street protests against his 30-year rule marred by conflict, civil war, and corruption. Bashir is also wanted for genocide and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court in the western region of Darfur.

"The arrests are ongoing of the ousted regime's figures in addition to those who are suspected of corruption," Kabashi said, adding that authorities are looking for a number of wanted fugitives. He said the detainees will be held in prisons in Khartoum and other cities.

The English-language Sudan Tribune said the brothers and Bashir's wife are suspected of having accumulated illegal wealth through the years of Bashir's rule.

The brothers' detention was likely another concession by the military to the protesters, who have demanded that all key figures and ranking officials from the former president's circle be arrested. A number of Bashir's close associates and former government officials have already been taken into custody since the military overthrew Bashir last Thursday. A number of them are also wanted by the International Criminal Court.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon