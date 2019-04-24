Saudi Arabia on Tuesday beheaded 37 of its own citizens, most of them minority Shias, in a mass execution across the country for alleged terrorism-related crimes.

In a gruesome show of its draconian laws, police also publicly pinned the executed body and severed head of a convict to a pole which they say was a warning to others.

The executions are likely to further stoke regional and sectarian tensions between ultraconservative Sunnis Saudi Arabia and Shia Iran.

Saudi dissident Ali al Ahmed, who runs the Gulf Institute in Washington, identified 34 of those executed as Shias based on the names announced by the Interior Ministry.

"This is the largest mass execution of Shias in the kingdom's history," he said.

Amnesty International also confirmed the majority of those executed were Shia men. The rights group said they were convicted "after sham trials" that relied on confessions extracted through torture.

It marked the largest number of executions in a single day in Saudi Arabia since January 2, 2016, when the kingdom executed 47 people for terrorism-related crimes in what was the largest mass execution carried out by Saudi authorities since 1980.

Among those executed three years ago were four Shias, including prominent cleric Nimr al Nimr, whose death sparked protests from Pakistan to Iran and the ransacking of the Saudi Embassy in Tehran.

Saudi-Iran ties have not recovered and the embassy remains shuttered.

King Salman ratified by royal decree Tuesday's mass execution and that of 2016.

Saudi brutality emboldened by Trump

The kingdom and its Sunni-led Arab allies have been emboldened by US President Donald Trump's unwavering dedication to pressuring Iran's Shia clerical leadership, which includes his decision to unilaterally shred a six-party nuclear agreement with Iran, re-impose punishing sanctions in a bid to cripple its economy, and add Iran's Revolutionary Guard to Washington's terror list.

Al Ahmed described Tuesday's executions as a politically motivated message to Iran.

"This is political," he said. "They didn't have to execute these people, but it's important for them to ride the American anti-Iranian wave."

The Interior Ministry's statement said those executed had "adopted extremist ideologies" and "formed terrorist cells with the aim of spreading chaos and provoking sectarian strife."

It said the "individuals had been found guilty according to the law" and ordered "executed by the Specialised Criminal Court in Riyadh", which specialises in terrorism trials, and the country's high court.

In what is widely considered to be "sham trials", the individuals were "found guilty of attacking security installations with explosives, killing a number of security officers and cooperating with enemy organisations against the interests of the country", the Interior Ministry said.

The statement was carried across state-run media, including the Saudi news channel al Ekhbariya.