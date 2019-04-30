Across the United States, attacks on racial and religious minorities have been on the increase over the past few years. This month alone, three different attacks on minority groups have been carried out due to their race or religion.

Last weekend, yelling anti-Semitic slurs, 19-year-old John Earnest stormed into a synagogue in the Californian city of San Diego and opened fire at worshippers during a service on the Jewish holy day of Passover.

The police investigation revealed that the attacker posted a far-right anti-Semitic and anti-Islam manifesto on social media just hours before the attack that killed one and injured three others.

In the manifesto, the far-right attacker said he was inspired by the white supremacist terrorist who carried out the horrific mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, which was streamed online and left 50 Muslims dead.

However, the attack is just the latest episode in anti-Semitic violence. It came exactly six months after a gunman killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the United States.

Just a day before the synagogue attack, a former Iraq War veteran who deliberately drove into a crowd of people, did so because he thought they were Muslims.

The driver, the 34-year-old Isaiah Peoples, injured eight and put a 13-year-old girl of South Asian descent in a coma with severe brain trauma, a case the police considered as a ‘hate crime’.

According to police, the driver targeted the pedestrians solely based on their appearance.

"There is new evidence that Peoples intentionally targeted victims based on their race and belief that they were Muslim," said Police Chief Phan Ngo in a statement.

It is not just the western shores of the US that are affected by attacks on minorities, but the south as well.