US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Thursday released a final rule allowing doctors, nurses and other health workers to opt out of procedures, such as abortions and sterilisations, that violate their personal or religious beliefs.

The rule, proposed more than a year ago, reinforces a set of 25 laws passed by Congress that protect "conscience rights" in health care, HHS said. Those laws allow health providers and entities to opt out of providing, participating in, paying for or referring for health care services that they have personal or religious objections to, HHS said.

The rule will be effective 60 days from its final publication and enforced by the agency's Office of Civil Rights.

"Finally, laws prohibiting government-funded discrimination against conscience and religious freedom will be enforced like every other civil rights law," Roger Severino, director of HHS's Office of Civil Rights, said in a statement.

"This rule ensures that healthcare entities and professionals won't be bullied out of the health care field because they decline to participate in actions that violate their conscience, including the taking of human life," he said.

Physicians, medical groups and others have warned the rule would erode protections for vulnerable patients in health care, including gay and transgender individuals.

Less worthy of equal treatment?