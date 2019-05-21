Opposition candidate Prabowo Subianto is disputing the outcome of Indonesia’s April 17 presidential elections, declaring on Tuesday that he will challenge the result before the country’s constitutional court and alleging “structural, systemic and massive” vote-rigging.

Prabowo’s decision was not a complete surprise. But it still sent political tremors through the capital, Jakarta, with a mass rally of his supporters expected on Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, security forces started assembling outside the election commission building, outnumbering a few hundred Prabowo supporters who have already started demonstrating.

In anticipation of the official announcement of election results, Indonesia had already deployed 32,000 troops as early as last week. Intelligence agencies have also warned against possible attacks, something that the Prabowo campaign has disowned.

Earlier on Tuesday, incumbent President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, was officially announced as the winner in his rematch with Prabowo. Jokowi garnered 55.5 percent of the vote against Prabowo’s 44.5 percent. That translates to 85.6 million votes for the president and his running-mate, Ma’ruf Amin, to Prabowo and Sadiaga Uno’s 68.65 million votes.

The numbers tally closely with most pre-election surveys, which predicted a Jokowi victory over Prabowo.

Third defeat

This year’s election was the third time that Prabowo, a former son-in-law of the military ruler, Soeharto, sought the presidency. And for the third time, the Indonesian electorate rejected him.

Rumail Abbas, an Indonesian political researcher and historian, told TRT World that Prabowo has no choice but to accept the will of the voters.

“There is no reason not to accept the results of the KPU,” he said, referring to the election commission. “Prabowo’s camp cannot prove the allegations that they have spread.”

Ahead of this year’s elections, Abbas had already predicted that while many young voters were dismayed by some of Jokowi’s policies, they would still swing to his camp at the last minute, as they identify more with his policies than Prabowo’s.

There was widespread speculation that more young voters would boycott the 2019 polls, hurting Jokowi’s chances for re-election. That prompted foreign media to heavily report on the so-called Golput movement this year. Just over 70 percent of voters cast their ballot in 2014.

One election day, voters, however, defied conventional wisdom by flocking to the polls, boosting turnout to almost 82 percent. That also likely neutralised the momentum that Prabowo claimed over Jokowi.

In 2014, the two candidates had also faced-off in an election, in which the former Jakarta governor prevailed over the ex-army general with a narrower 53-47 margin.

Prabowo rejected the poll results that year, withdrawing from the counting even before the final numbers were tallied in Jokowi’s favour.