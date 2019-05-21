The United States is facing a wave of speculation over a possible Chinese trade war retaliation that may hit hard with restrictions on the export of rare earth minerals.

On Monday, Google announced that it would limit services it provides to Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei following a White House order one week earlier tightening restrictions on the state-supported company’s access to US technology.

Following the announcement, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited a rare earth mineral plant that provoked a flurry of speculation and a surge in the company’s share prices.

Many saw it as a not-so-subtle reminder that China has the upper hand in rare earth minerals, and could shut off the global supply, something it has already done before.

So what’s the big deal?

The Trump administration has long been concerned over the absence of domestic rare-earth supplies which are the basis of a modern economy and robust military.

In 2018, the US Geological Survey identified 35 minerals critical to the economy and national security.

Rare earth minerals form components for smartphones, screens, batteries, screens, turbines, and are even more critical to drones, missiles, advanced weapons sensors, radars, stealth technology, lasers, electromagnetic guns and jamming technology.

Some examples include neodymium, which is used in hybrid cars; lanthanum, used in camera lenses and lighting; praseodymium used in aircraft engines; gadolinium used in X-rays and MRIs; and europium, which is used in nuclear reactors.

The US relies on imports for more than half of them.

Rare earth minerals make up a good portion of these critical minerals, with China producing more than 90 percent of the world’s supply over the last 10 years, according to US government figures.

In 2011, Chinese export quotas led to a price surge making some of these elements more valuable than gold.

What’s significant about Google’s decision?

Huawei has been the target of an international US-led campaign that claims its applications and devices are compromised and used regularly for corporate espionage. According to a report by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, nearly 90 percent of cyber corporate espionage comes from China, costing the country nearly $300 billion annually.

But the contention runs deeper. US security experts are concerned that the technological gap that ensured the United State’s strategic lead is shrinking, as Chinese hackers steal technology and know-how, reverse engineer designs and possibly improve on them.

While targeting the White House’s latest decision may mitigate hacks in the US, it also serves a buffer against Chinese international expansion.

Huawei’s phones come preloaded with Google applications like Google Play, as well as Gmail and YouTube, ensuring that it can sell them to international markets with high demand for an advanced smartphone that has a less expensive price tag than its Apple and Samsung counterparts.

What’s so special about rare earth minerals?

In this game of trade hardball, Xi visited a rare earth mineral plant, provoking investor speculation and fear over the possible cut-off of the strategic minerals as a response to the Google decision, which would be devastating to the United States technology and defence sector.

China has been dealt a strong geopolitical hand, and while it may not be cutting off rare earth minerals yet, it’s not afraid to show that all options are on the table.

A Global Times editorial writes: “US need for rare earths an ace on Beijing’s hand.”