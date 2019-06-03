After two and a half years of hearings, a Canadian inquiry on Monday released its final report on the disappearance and death of hundreds, if not thousands of indigenous women, victims of endemic violence it controversially said amounted to "genocide."

Canada's PM unveils findings

The 1,200-page report was unveiled with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and victims' families on hand at a ceremony at the Canadian Museum of History across the river from Ottawa in Gatineau, against a backdrop of totems and aboriginal artefacts.

It is the culmination of years of lobbying by native leaders, activists and victims' families seeking to address disproportionate crime levels affecting indigenous women over the past three decades.

According to official estimates, almost 1,200 indigenous women and girls went missing or were killed between 1980 and 2012, out of a community of 1.6 million people.

But inquiry commissioners have suggested the true figure could be many times higher.

Entitled "Reclaiming Power and Place," their report concludes that through "state actions and inactions rooted in colonialism and colonial ideologies," indigenous women and girls were 12 times more likely to experience violence and seven times more likely to be killed than other women in Canada.

The perpetrators

The commissioners found that the perpetrators of violence include indigenous and non-indigenous family members and partners, casual acquaintances and serial killers.

But the report went further in linking the deaths to endemic poverty, racism, sexism and other social ills as well as lasting trauma and loss of culture from family separations, and land dispossession traced back to failed attempts by early colonisers to force indigenous people to integrate.

And it called for sweeping changes, detailed in 231 recommendations for improving the security, justice, health and culture of Canada's indigenous people.

"Despite their different circumstances and backgrounds, all of the missing and murdered are connected by economic, social and political marginalisation, racism, and misogyny woven into the fabric of Canadian society," said chief commissioner Marion Buller.

"The hard truth is that we live in a country whose laws and institutions perpetuate violations of fundamental rights, amounting to genocide against indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people," she said – using an acronym for two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual.