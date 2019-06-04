When Greeks headed to the ballot box on May 26, the country’s ruling, left-wing Syriza party found itself facing calls for a snap election after the right-wing New Democracy surged in the European Parliament.

Syriza lost by more than nine percentage points to New Democracy, marking the largest ever defeat in European elections in Greece.

While New Democracy secured 33 percent of the vote, Syriza shored up around 24 percent.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who took office after Syriza came to power in January 2015 elections, complied with the calls for early elections. Previously slated for October, Greek elections will now take place on July 7.

On Friday, New Democracy announced eight new candidates who will run for parliament in the upcoming election. The statement announcing their candidacies noted that party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis “wants to unite all Greeks in a joint effort to make Greece a brighter country”.

If European, regional and local elections – all of which took place on May 26 – are an accurate gauge of voters’ sympathies ahead of the upcoming national vote, New Democracy will likely lead the next government.

Speaking to TRT World ahead of the European vote, New Democracy spokesperson Sofia Zacharaki said her party “do[es] not consider any election to be a foregone conclusion” but is confident that it will repeat its success.

“Our optimism lies in the feeling we get from meeting people during the campaign trail all around Greece,” Zacharaki added.

Causes of Syriza's decline

Since first coming to office in January 2015, Syriza has faced criticism over its management of the country’s nearly decade-long economic crisis, the refugee influx and the name accord that saw the country’s northern neighbour to the Republic of Northern Macedonia.

On June 17, 2018, Greek and Macedonian diplomats signed an accord designed to put an end to the decades-old name dispute between the two countries. Known as the Prespa Accord, that agreement was unpopular with many Greeks and prompted protests throughout 2018 and in early 2019.

Despite New Democracy’s apparent advantage, it may prove difficult to secure an absolute majority in the 300-seat parliament, meaning the party will likely have to strike up a coalition.

After the EU-Turkey migration agreement came into effect in March 2016, tens of thousands of asylum seekers became stuck in Greece and unable to continue their journey to elsewhere in Europe.

Ntina Reppa, a member of the left-wing Antarsya party, accused Syriza of failing to implement an effective refugee policy that focused on “integration” and “education”.

By confining asylum seekers to Greek islands, Reppa told TRT World that Syriza has put in place a “racist, anti-refugee policy”.