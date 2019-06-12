Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has appeared in a ‘deepfake’ video, just weeks after the social media network refused to take down doctored footage of US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi appearing inebriated.

The video of Zuckerberg, which first appeared on Instagram, shows the billionaire boasting about his control over personal data belonging to billions of people.

Besides the accent, it is difficult to tell that it is not the Facebook founder who is talking in the clip.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, has decided to leave the video up.

The burgeoning popularity of deepfakes opens up a new frontier for purveyors of false news, which currently relies on producing news articles and photoshopped images.

But what is the technology and how is it so convincing?

Essentially, deepfakes are the video equivalent of photoshop. However, while editing a single image is relatively simple, doing so in a video is much more complex.

Video is normally made up of between 24 and 30 individual images for each second of footage.