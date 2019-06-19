Muslims across the world have been performing funeral prayers for the late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, who died in an Egyptian court on Monday.

Morsi - the only democratically elected leader in Egypt's history - was deposed in 2013 in a military coup led by General Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

The former president was denied a funeral in his home town in Sharqiya province by an Egyptian regime fearful of popular mobilisation.

Instead, he was buried in a small ceremony attended by a handful of his family members in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Muslims have therefore been forming an absentee prayer, known as 'salaat al ghaib', for Morsi.