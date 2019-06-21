With campaigning for the 2020 US presidential elections underway, advocacy organisations and rights groups around the country worry that President Donald Trump will continue to escalate his administration’s crackdown on immigration, both legal and irregular.

On June 17, Trump took to Twitter, announcing that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will “begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States”.

“They will be removed as fast as they come in,” Trump wrote. “Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people.”

Trump’s comments come amid a flurry of changes to US immigration policy and an intensification of rhetoric targeting immigration, worrying legal groups and advocacy organisations that work with immigrants and refugees.

“I think that, when we get to elections, it's going to be really focused on immigration,” Shane Burley, author of Fascism Today and an expert on the radical far-right, told TRT World.

Among Republicans, support for Trump’s performance sits at 89 percent, according to a recent Fox News poll.

Although a majority of Americans think Trump has gone “too far” on immigration, according to the Fox survey, other polls suggest that Republicans are far more likely to oppose immigration.

In March, the Associated Press news agency and the NORC Center for Public Affairs released data from a survey conducted by the General Social Survey (GSS) the previous year.

That study found that 53 percent of Republicans wanted to see a decrease in immigration to the US, more than twice as many as the 20 percent of Democrats that support decreasing the number of immigrants entering the country.

“There's absolutely no advantage for Trump to back down on immigration,” Burley said. “It would be very hard for him to win an election without that base being mobilised.

As of 2017, an estimated 10.5 million unauthorised immigrants resided in the US, according to the Pew Research Center.

“Trump's immigration plan seeks to prevent our country from becoming a diverse nation by focusing on a merit-based approach that excludes the most vulnerable of immigrants, who seek freedom and opportunity in our country,” the statement read.

“As a nation, we should embrace diversity, not run from it.”

Elizabeth Almanzana, Coordinator of Pro Bono Programs and Communications at the Texas-based American Gateways organisation, said similar “merit-based” policies have already been in place.