Archeologists are excavating the remains of the ancient city of Reccopolis near Spain's capital Madrid to find a 9th-century mosque, according to researchers.

If excavations confirm that the building underneath is a mosque, it will be qualified as the first mosque in Christian-majority Europe.

From the 8th Century, the Iberian Peninsula, including Spain and Portugal, was ruled by Muslim dynasties until 1492 when the Catholic Reconquista (Reconquest) movement finally defeated then newly-formed Muslim-ruled state known as the Nasrid kingdom of Granada, killing thousands of people, mostly Muslims and Jews, in the armed campaign.

Michael McCormick, one of the chief archeologists and a Harvard University Middle Ages Historian, who has contributed to the Reccopolis excavations, argues that the floor plan of a large building they found at the site resembles a mosque structure mostly seen in the Middle East. The front of the building is constructed with a linear pattern facing Islam's holiest site, Mecca.