On June 26 and 27, no fewer than 20 US Democratic presidential candidates sparred with each other in two debates, thanks to a crowded field of nominees vying to challenge President Donald Trump. Each night hosted 10 candidates, with issues in discussion ranging from illegal immigration to universal insurance.

Here are some key takeaways from the first two debates.

Elizabeth Warren stood out on the first night. The highest-polling Democratic candidate, she was able to explain her outlook and proposed policies in clear detail. She discussed the economic inequality in the US, and said a "thinner and thinner slice" of the country was benefitting from its economic policies. Warren also criticised the system, calling for “structural change in our government, in our economy and in our country”.