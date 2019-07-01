A wave of laws and bills around the United States are targeting environmental protesters, infringing on the rights of political expression and having a chilling effect on freedoms, activists and rights groups have warned.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has backed an ongoing effort to criminalise anti-pipeline protests amid a wave of similar laws in state legislatures across the country.

The Transportation Department’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), has released a proposal to expand a law threatening up to two decades in prison for people who “interrupt” the construction of pipelines, Politico first reported in early June.

“It's even broader than just those two changes because the original law [that the proposal would amend] includes language around attempt and conspiracy to commit those offences,” explained Elly Page, Attorney and Legal Adviser at the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law.

Page added that the measure would allow for charges to be brought against individuals who had the requisite “intent” and carried out a “substantial step” towards the offence, which could include activities “such as attending planning meetings” for protests that interfere with pipeline construction.

Lawmakers in at least six US states – Indiana, Louisiana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Tennessee – have green-lighted laws introducing tougher penalties targeting pipeline protesters. Similar measures are pending in several other states.

Many of the new laws and bills were introduced in the context of specific protest movements, such as demonstrations against the Dakota Access Pipeline, Page said.

“In a number of cases, lawmakers that sponsored these bills have said explicitly that they're targeting protests,” Page said. “They often in doing so invoke ‘law-and-order’ arguments but fail to acknowledge how this legislation chips away at individuals’ constitutional rights.”

In Texas, the state legislature passed a bill that supporters say will accelerate the construction of more than 17,700 kilometres of pipeline by criminalising protests that “interfere” with the building of “critical infrastructure”.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to sign that bill into law, adding Texas to the list of states escalating efforts to deter environmental protests. At the time of publication, Abbott’s office had not replied to TRT World’s request for comment.

Protesting rights targeted

Critics say the clampdown on anti-pipeline activism fits into a broader pattern of taking aim at protests and freedom of expression, raising concerns about First Amendment rights.

According to the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law’s tracker, at least 35 states have considered 100 bills targeting protesting. Of that total, 14 were passed and became law, two were updated and enacted, and 26 remain pending.

Some of the bills have targeted activism around pipelines and other forms of “critical infrastructure”, many target the parameters of legally permissible protesting and others reduce liability for people who harm demonstrators.

Some rights groups and advocacy organisations have challenged the laws in courts.

On Wednesday, dozens of protesters gathered outside a courthouse in Rapid City, South Dakota, as a judge listened to arguments in one such lawsuit.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a lawsuit taking on two laws in South Dakota.