Fighters loyal to the regime of Bashar al Assad are struggling to make significant gains in their campaign to retake territory from opposition forces in northern Syria.

Months after the start of the offensive in late April this year, the Assad regime has failed to capture any major urban centres despite intense bombardment of territory controlled by Turkish-backed FSA soldiers and other opposition groups.

Mustafa Sejari, a commander and spokesman for the National Liberation Army, told TRT World that his forces had killed “hundreds” of Assad loyalists.

“They thought the battle for Idlib would be like Aleppo and Ghouta and end in a matter of weeks but after two months they’re stuck in a deadlock where their bombing is making no gains or advances on the ground,” he said.

Part of the reason why they have not succeeded, according to Sejari, is a lack of coordination between the aerial campaign dominated by Russia and Assad regime militias on the ground, which are Iranian trained and backed.

According to the Syrian opposition, Iranian forces have not committed fully to the frontline in order to stress their importance in the survival of the Assad regime.

Both Moscow and Tehran are key supporters of the Baathist old guard and their combined intervention in Syria has helped prop up Assad’s rule.

But the two have not always seen eye to eye when it comes to tactics.

According to Ahmad Rahal, a military analyst and former colonel in the FSA, the failure of Russian-backed forces on the ground - such as the Tiger Force - to score major successes in the Idlib campaign would likely force Moscow to reinstate the status-quo before the campaign.

“They will restore the political process and reactivate the buffer zones.” Rahal said.

‘Widespread carnage’