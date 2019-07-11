Somali-American legislator Ilhan Omar is once again the target of attacks by right-wing commentators, but the Democrat congresswoman is fighting back.

The Muslim-American politician was the subject of a tirade by Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday evening that has been widely condemned for racism.

In the segment, Carlson tells Omar that she should be ‘grateful’ that she was allowed to move to the US.

“Ilhan Omar has an awful lot to be grateful for, but she isn’t grateful, not at all. After everything America has done for Omar and for her family, she hates this country more than ever,” the Fox News host said. He went on to describe Omar as ‘proof’ that immigration was dangerous to the US.

The speech was widely condemned as racist. Andrew Lawrence of the progressive media watchdog Media Matters, said Carlson’s rant was a “stunning racist attack”.

“I'm seriously in complete shock at this monologue. It is probably the most racist s**t this guy has said on his show and he's said a lot of racist s**t,” he said.

Death threats

The Democrat lawmaker has been subject to death threats from far-right activists riled up by media coverage.