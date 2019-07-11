This time last year, with big smiles and hugs, the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea met for the first time in 21 years to end one of Africa’s most intractable military stand-offs, which cost thousands of lives and drastically reshaped the entire region.

It was a historic two days in Eritrea’s capital Asmara starting on July 8. Thousands of Eritreans came onto the streets to cheer them and the leaders from the two states danced side by side to traditional music.

Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed and the Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki signed a "Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship" on July 9, ending 20 years of enmity and formally restoring diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

The positive warm atmosphere was cemented by a formal treaty last September and it was signed by both leaders alongside Saudi King Salman and UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

Embassies have reopened, telephone lines have been restored, and commercial flights between the capitals have resumed with some long-separated families holding tearful reunions.

But the positive air has given way to a more negative outlook.

Since the deal, little progress has been made in order to build social, political, and cultural ties between the two countries, which were once ruled as one.

The border disputes

The borders between the countries have officially closed again despite the deal and economic-cooperation, which was one of the main pillars of the agreement has not been fully implemented.

Projects such as the plan to develop a massive potash mine, which would significantly develop landlocked Ethiopia’s economy are no longer on the agenda.

Landlocked Ethiopia fought a bloody war with Eritrea between 1998 to 2000 over a border dispute that killed close to 100,000 people. The conflict ended in an uneasy peace with Eritrea, which earlier fought a decades-long war of independence with Ethiopia.

Even though full-blown fighting ended in 2000, troops have faced off across their disputed frontier ever since.