The secretary general of the United Nations is coming under fire for reports claiming that he is about to extend the contract of a top UN official who is accused of sexual misconduct.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who claims to have a zero tolerance policy on sexual harassment, is believed to be about to extend the contract of the head of the UN’s peace keeping mission in Western Sahara – the ‘disputed’ desert territory taken by Morocco in 1975 following a Spanish withdrawal, and which continues to be a troubled hotspot, which the UN is failing to resolve.

According to a controversial news website which vociferously reports on UN graft, Colin Stewart, who currently heads United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), is not only accused of sexual harassment in a previous UN post, but is about to benefit from a cover up by the UN boss “to protect another UN official”, Inner City Press reports.

Guterres has only been in his post for two and a half years but is already establishing himself as a champion of double standards and hypocrisy, with a number of cover-ups already under his belt, to protect loyal staff and avoid bad press coverage.

The case involving Stewart, which has been exposed by Inner City Press, is based on allegations against the Canadian former politician who was political director of the Addis Ababa UN office, which is believed to involve a number of young Ethiopian staff members. Stewart, 58, was working there between 2011 and 2016. In December 2017, Guterres announced that Stewart would head the UN mission in Western Sahara.

Guterres is, according to Inner City Press - which his own officials have banned from entering the UN’s New York building for a year for exposing the corruption - as being torn between re-opening the cases against Stewart or sweeping them under the carpet and extending his contract with MINURSO.

The agency blasts Guterres as culpable of “doublespeak, harassment and hypocrisy” as its journalists believe that he plans to go ahead with the cover-up, which is in line with his usual response to similar scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. In the New York headquarters of the UN itself, the Portuguese UN chief actually promoted a Chilean official who was also charged with sexual misconduct, to the prestigious job of “special advisor” to Guterres himself.

Matthew R Lee, Editor of the news Inner City Press, was recently roughed up by UN security guards and was banned from re-entering the building (despite working from it for 10 years) simply for asking tough questions and exposing the Stewart case – which he insists is backed up by witnesses in Addis Ababa.

“UN staff who are aware of the charges against Stewart are concerning Guterres — who like his spokesman may be going on vacation for the rest of July — will just haul off and reappoint Stewart. This should not happen,” he told TRT World . “I think it shows the total hypocrisy of the UN, and of Antonio Guterres in particular.”

Lee claims that the sexual harassment case against Stewart, which he exposed is not the main reason why the UN chief had him banned from the UN building. He says that the Guterres wants to make an example of the journalist who has pointed the finger at him and accused him of being involved, still to this day, with the Lisbon-based Gulbenkian Foundation, which was paying him until his appointment as UN chief in January 2017.

Lee, remarkably, claims that unlike previous UN chiefs whose families were tarnished by corruption, Guterres has taken this trend to the next level.

“Under Antonio Guterres, things have gotten exponentially worse,” he says. “I think it is because some of the corruption is personal to Guterres, whereas with Ban Ki-moon [and Kofi Annan] it was about relatives. Ban had a nephew who used the UN to make money - but Guterres took money from the Lisbon-based Gulbenkian Foundation,” he explains.

The Portuguese organisation, although appearing to be philanthropic, also has massive investments around the world and its move in February 2018 to sell its energy firm Partex to the Chinese would incriminate Guterres, because former Hong Kong minister Patrick Ho – who was jailed for three years for bribing African officials at the UN – was believed to be the chief ‘negotiator’ of the deal.

Although the deal didn’t come off, any link made by mainstream media between Ho’s involvement and Gulbenkian would be deeply embarrassing for the UN chief and would probably lead to his resignation.

“Guterres took money from the Lisbon-based Gulbenkian Foundation, including in 2016 for which he omitted the Gulbenkian payments from his financial disclosure form covering 2016,” claims Lee. “This is significant because Gulbenkian sought to sell its oil company Partex Oil to CEFC China Energy, whose Patrick Ho was convicted of UN bribery [including of Uganda's Foreign Minister Kutesa] in the SDNY Federal Court,” says Lee.

“I think that Guterres is absolutely committed to doing everything he can to conceal his links to UN briber CEFC China Energy through Gulbenkian, by banning the media that exposed and pursues it: Inner City Press.”