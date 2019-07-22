Reports of starvation and depictions in the media of asylum seekers and migrants as invaders have called into question Hungary’s policies on refugees.

There has been increased scrutiny by numerous international bodies and local non-governmental organisations in recent years, even as the number of asylum applications drops.

The government, headed by the far-right nationalist Fidesz party, has made anti-migration rhetoric a central theme of its rule over the past four years, making it a darling of the international right-wing, anti-liberal nationalist movement.

The harsh stance on immigration, some claim, is meant to 'deter' asylum seekers from seeking refuge in the Central European state.

Security deterrent

Hungary received roughly 175,000 asylum seekers in 2015 at the height of what has been called the European refugee crisis.

Many of those asylum seekers went on to other EU states and the number of asylum applicants to Hungary dropped to roughly 565, with 354 being granted protected status.

Following these concerns, Felipe Gonzalez Morales, the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, conducted an eight-day visit to Hungary from July 10 to 17, to “assess existing laws, policies, and practices in relation to migration governance and their impact on the human rights of migrants of all categories”, he said in a statement.

Morales said that “anti-migration discourse has become pervasive in both official and public spheres. In campaigns run by the Government, migrants have often been associated with security threats, including terrorism.”

This depiction of migration as a crime and threat to national security “is reflected in a series of very restrictive measures adopted by the authorities in the area of migration governance”, which fuels Hungary’s "security-orientated approach”.

For example, Hungary’s Immigration and Asylum Office changed its name to the National Directorate for Aliens Policing and half of the employees there became police officers, affording them increased powers to apprehend and imprison migrants.

Hungary operates two “transit zones”, Roszke and Tompa, on the border with Serbia, where migrants are held. When Morales visited these sites, there were roughly 280 people, and more than 60 percent of those in transit zones were children with many of them having been detained for over a year.

The government also passed a series of bills called the 'Stop Soros' package, which included a 25 percent tax on organisations that "support migration" and for participating in “propaganda activity that portrays immigration in a positive light”.

The bill’s name referred to Hungarian-American financier George Soros who champions liberal causes across the globe. The government has accused him of supporting immigration to dilute Hungary’s national Christian character.