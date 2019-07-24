Belgian zookeepers fed tigers with chickens encased in giant ice cubes on Wednesday as northern Europe baked in record temperatures during another heatwave that climate experts believe could become the new normal.

For the second time in a month, a high pressure system drew scorching air from the Sahara Desert, breaking records for Belgium and the Netherlands and threatening the same in Britain, Germany and France in a streak that is due to last until Friday.

In Spain, a wildfire in the northern province of Zaragoza was almost under control, but there was a risk of further outbreaks, especially in eastern parts, where the temperature was set to rise as high as 41 degrees Celsius.

Italian authorities issued fire alerts for the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, where temperatures were expected to climb above 40 degrees celsius. They also put 13 cities on their highest “red” weather alert – warning of a possible health threat for everyone, not just the frail and infirm.

In Portugal, the largest wildfire so far this year, which raged over the weekend, was put out by more than 1,000 firefighters on Tuesday, but the country remained on high alert.

Further north, the temperature in Belgium struck 39.9 degrees Celsius, smashing the country’s previous high of 36.6 degrees Celsius in June 1947 in records dating back to 1833, according to David Dehenauw, the head of forecasting at the Royal Meteorological Institute.

It was set to be even hotter on Thursday.

The institute had on Tuesday issued its first ever “code red” warning - a system it has used for 20 years - urging the public to drink plenty of water and keep out of the sun.

The temperature was set to exceed the local record of 40.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday in Paris, where the chief architect of rebuilding at the fire-ravaged Notre-Dame cathedral said the heatwave risked precipitating the collapse of the vaulted ceiling.

The Netherlands hit its own all-time high of 38.8 degrees Celsius, breaking a record dating from 1944.

So did Germany, where the country’s meteorological office said the all-time record of 40.5 degrees set on Wednesday would likely stand for a single day: A new record was all but sure to be set on Thursday.

Britain’s Met Office forecast a record high for July of 38 degrees Celsius would be hit in southeast England.