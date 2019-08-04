At public events and on television, several candidates pointed to a need for more gun restrictions, such as universal background checks.

But they directed much of their criticism at Trump, seeking to draw a link between the shootings in Dayton and El Paso that have left more than two dozen dead and months of presidential rhetoric against immigrants and people of colour.

"There is complicity in the president's hatred that undermines the goodness and the decency of Americans regardless of what party," New Jersey Sen Cory Booker said.

"To say nothing in a time of rising hatred, it's not enough to say that 'I'm not a hate monger myself.' If you are not actively working against hate, calling it out, you are complicit in what is going on."

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said confronting white nationalist terrorism would be embarrassing for a president who "helped stoke many of these feelings in this country to begin with."

"At best, he's condoning and encouraging white nationalism," Buttigieg said.

Sen Kamala Harris of California also found blame in Trump's use of language, which she said has "incredible consequence."

"We have a president of the United States who has chosen to use his words in a way that have been about selling hate and division among us," she told reporters before attending services at a black church in Las Vegas.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted praise of law enforcement and said that "information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton" and that "much has already be learned in El Paso." Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said he spoke with Trump, whom he described as saddened and angry following the shootings and "wants to do something about it."