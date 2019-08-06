Recently, US President Donald Trump courted outrage when he claimed that he could end the war in Afghanistan by wiping out the whole country, but he “does not want to kill 10 million people”.

Trump made these controversial comments while meeting Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office, talking about current policies and the ongoing peace process in the neighbouring country. Many different people reacted angrily to the president's genocidal fantasies.

Several Western observers criticised Trump and pointed out that his comments were, as usual, not helpful. Some of them expressed their disgust and wondered why Trump is even considering to wipe out an “ally” – as if it's OK to talk in such a manner about a non-ally of the United States.

However, the most ironic reactions came from Kabul's political elites, mostly people who work for the current Afghan government or have close ties to it. Many of them channelled their anger through social media and used very patriotic and even anti-imperialist rhetoric while in many cases, their salaries are paid in US dollars.

Additionally, they started to portray the ‘Afghan nation’ as a unified force that defends itself against foreign interests and invaders as it did throughout history. However, at the same time, they also suppressed the fact that in this very moment, those who fight against foreign soldiers are insurgent groups like the Taliban – the sworn enemies of the Kabul technocrats.

Last but not least, the very same Kabul elitists celebrated Trump's Afghanistan policies until recently and portrayed him as some “saviour” of so-called Afghan interests against other states, especially against Pakistan whose intelligence service allegedly support the Taliban insurgents.

The government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also reacted to Trump's comments and demanded a “clarification”, as many media outlets reported. “The Afghan nation has not and will never allow any foreign power to determine its fate,” it said in a statement. Because the very same government might collapse within a few days without American support, such words seem to be far-fetched.

Nevertheless, one crucial thing seems to be ignored in the whole debate. Trump is not only just having genocidal fantasies regarding Afghanistan, but he has also been pushing genocidal policies in the country since he took over the White House. The ongoing peace process between Washington and the Afghan Taliban, which started under Trump's administration, does not change this reality. American war crimes have reached a peak in Afghanistan since Trump’s election.