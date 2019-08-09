North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast on Saturday, South Korea's military said.

The latest launch comes shortly after US President Donald Trump said he had received a "very beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea has fired a series of missiles and rockets since Kim and Trump agreed at a June 30 meeting to revive stalled denuclearisation talks.

A US official said that at least one projectile was launched and that it appeared to be similar to previous short-range missiles fired by Pyongyang.

It was the fifth round of missile launches in two weeks, and came just days after US and South Korean forces began their defense readiness exercises, which Kim's government has said are a "flagrant violation" of the diplomatic process between Pyongyang, Washington, and Seoul.

Trump's approach

The newest launch came after Trump strained to keep the door open for denuclearisation negotiations with Kim after months in which no progress has been made.

While other US officials have called the launches "provocations," Trump said he agreed with the North Korean leader and was hoping to meet him again, with talks having been frozen for months.

"I got a very beautiful letter from Kim Jong Un yesterday," Trump said. "It was a very positive letter."

"He wasn't happy with the war games," Trump said, referring to the US-South Korean military exercises.

"As you know, I've never liked it either. I've never been a fan. And you know why? I don't like paying for it."