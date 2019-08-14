In pictures: Pakistan celebrates independence day
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Pakistan celebrates independence dayEvery year on August 14, Pakistanis commemorate their country's independence from British colonial rule in 1947.
Attendees wave Pakistan's national flag and Kashmir's flag, to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, during a ceremony to celebrate Pakistan's 72nd Independence Day at the Mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, Pakistan August 14, 2019. / Reuters
August 14, 2019

This year marks the 72nd anniversary of Pakistan's independence from British rule. Celebrations started the night before and have continued into August 14.

In 1947, Pakistan freed itself from British rule and became a sovereign state. This was punctuated by a mass migration of Muslims from India to Pakistan, and Hindus from Pakistan to India.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan and the leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's creation on 14 August 1947, became Pakistan's first Governor-General until his death a year later.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister