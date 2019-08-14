Srinagar ⁠— Ahead of the scrapping of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government airlifted 35,000 additional armed forces to the region to thwart any possible mass mobilisation.

Most people in Jammu and Kashmir, especially those from the Kashmir Valley, have always opposed any tinkering with the 'special status' of the erstwhile state.

The night before India’s Home Minister Amit Shah announced the decision on the floor of parliament, a strict curfew was imposed, and a communication blackout was put in force.

However, the region, and especially the restive south Kashmir—which has seen violent protests and the highest militant recruitment in recent years—did not experience any mass protests after the central government’s move, something even Kashmiris find unusual.

So why did this happen? Well, there are several reasons.

Mohammad Akram, who hails from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, said the restrictions imposed by the government this time were unprecedented. Had the restrictions not been in place, Akram said, there would have been violent protests against the BJP government.

“They (the central government) have brought in thousands of additional troops. The curfew is stricter than ever. There is no way people can come out to protest,” he said.

Others believe there was no mass-mobilisation because of a leadership crisis in the Kashmir Valley.

After the February 14 suicide bombing in south Kashmir’s Pulwama attack that killed at least 40 Indian armed forces, the Indian Home Ministry banned the Jamaat e Islami – a politico-religious organisation that is often credited for mobilising the masses during the 2008, 2010 and 2016 mass uprisings.

With most of its leaders, hundreds of activists and workers in jail, the street-level resistance became increasingly unlikely. The government also arrested hundreds of pro-India politicians, activists, and civil society members who had in the past played a role in leading different demonstrations against the Indian state.

“The government, this time, has taken no chances: they have put in prison all those they deem to have the potential of mobilising people or filling the vacuum left by those leaders who are already in prisons,” said a political observer from the valley who wished to remain anonymous.

Hours after the Indian Home Ministry announced to completely annex Jammu and Kashmir by repealing Article 370 of the Indian constitution–that granted Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, autonomous status–the government arrested two former chief ministers and several former ministers. Most of the pro-Pakistan and pro-independence leaders await trial or in prison in Kashmir and India.

As such, the political observer quoted earlier said, there is no one to lead an agitation or form a strategy.

“The government has rendered people leaderless and directionless,” he said.